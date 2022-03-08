Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,899 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

