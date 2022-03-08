Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

