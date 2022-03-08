Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 34,881 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,772,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,923 shares of company stock valued at $63,080,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

