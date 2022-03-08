Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,416,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.