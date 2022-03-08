Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in VMware by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in VMware by 872.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMW opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.