Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,842,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insperity by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Insperity by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.67. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

