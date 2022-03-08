Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

