Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

