Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 367 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVR by 57.7% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,706.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,290.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,363.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.