Jason R. Thackston Sells 1,750 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. 10,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

