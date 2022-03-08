Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($69.57) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($65.35).

EPA:BN traded down €1.11 ($1.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €48.05 ($52.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,850,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.95. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a one year high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

