Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Atreca, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atreca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

