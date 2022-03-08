Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $571.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.