Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for OraSure Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

