JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

