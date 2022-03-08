JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
