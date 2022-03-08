John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

HPI opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

