John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.
HPI opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
