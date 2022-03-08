Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Head to Head Analysis

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Lennox International 11.06% -192.84% 21.99%

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Lennox International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.79 $1.64 billion $2.20 27.47 Lennox International $4.19 billion 2.20 $464.00 million $12.39 20.36

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International. Lennox International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lennox International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lennox International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Controls International and Lennox International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Lennox International 3 5 1 0 1.78

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 31.04%. Lennox International has a consensus target price of $322.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Lennox International.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Lennox International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retail equipment for the commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

