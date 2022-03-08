Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

JOSMF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 2,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

A number of research firms have commented on JOSMF. lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

