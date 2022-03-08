JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 101.05 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.50. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 99.54 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.30 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

