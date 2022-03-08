Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON JLP remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £388.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

