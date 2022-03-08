Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON JLP remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £388.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
