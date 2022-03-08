KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BEKE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after buying an additional 151,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

