KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BEKE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
