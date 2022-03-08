Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 23.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 716 ($9.38) on Tuesday. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 867.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 919.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £517.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.
KLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.
