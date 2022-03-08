Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 783,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 520.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.