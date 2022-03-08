Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 783,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 520.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.