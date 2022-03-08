KeyCorp Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $720.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $720.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $671.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.26. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.