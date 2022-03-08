Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,183 shares of company stock worth $9,834,387 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

