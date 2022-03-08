Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 1,042,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.