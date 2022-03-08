Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

