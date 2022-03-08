Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

In related news, insider Storm McGrath acquired 1,500,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$535,500.00 ($390,875.91).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

