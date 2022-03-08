KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KIO opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
