KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KIO opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

