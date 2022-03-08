Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.62 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Kleros has a market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $710,213.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002623 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00353454 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.