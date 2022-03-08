Klimatas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 72.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $4,755.80 and approximately $19.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

