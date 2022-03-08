Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

