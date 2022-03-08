Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,499.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 97,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,423 shares of company stock worth $11,532,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
