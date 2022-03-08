Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

