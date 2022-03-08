Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

