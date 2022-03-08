Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $305.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

