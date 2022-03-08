Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.
IHF opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.05 and its 200-day moving average is $271.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $239.48 and a 1-year high of $293.37.
