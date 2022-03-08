Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LTNC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,244,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,810. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

