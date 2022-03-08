Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.38 on April 14th

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 696 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.93). The stock has a market cap of £925.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 802.73.

In other Law Debenture news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 15,000 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £112,050 ($146,816.04).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

