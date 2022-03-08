Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,684,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,568,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.