Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,842 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 212,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,479 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

