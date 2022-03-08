LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. LGI Homes has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

