Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 751,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 256,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

