Linamar (TSE:LNR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LNR traded down C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$50.31. 384,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,393. Linamar has a one year low of C$48.99 and a one year high of C$91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

