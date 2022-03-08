Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Raises Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Linde has raised its dividend payment by 72.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.73 and a 200 day moving average of $317.04. Linde has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

