Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.61.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

