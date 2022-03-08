Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.
LEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.
NYSE:LEV opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
