LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of LivePerson worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 86.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $7,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $6,918,000.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

