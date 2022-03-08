Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $13.12 on Tuesday, reaching $453.03. 119,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,692. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

