Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.